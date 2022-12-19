ADF grants Gambia US$20.56 million to finance Banjul Port Project, women empowerment

Gambian government spokesman, Ebrima G Sankareh
The Gambia Government has in a press release singed by government spokesperson and presidential diaspora adviser, Ebrima G. Sankareh, confirmed the approval of 20.56 million United States dollars by the Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF) to finance programs at the Port in Banjul and also empower women.

“The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional window of the African Development Bank Group, approved some $20.56 million grant for The Gambia Government.

Specifically, the generous grant will finance various components of the 4th Banjul Port Expansion Project, notably, widening of the 3-kilometer Bund Road access to the Port, procurement of a new generation PROPAX Ferry for the Banjul-Barra crossing service, trade facilitation measures at the Port of Banjul, hiring of a consultant for an integrated smart Transport Master Plan and technical assistance to the Works Ministry,” the release stated.

The release disclosed that the Port jetty will be extended by 345 meters to accommodate up to three ships simultaneously with an additional space of 22,000M2 to the terminal area for the handling of increased volume of containers.

“Ultimately, the upgrading of the Port of Banjul which includes digitalization of information and communication processes is envisaged to significantly reduce ship turnaround time and cut costly congestion and surcharges. These adjustments will subsequently reduce sea freight costs and demurrage payments.”

According to the release, women’s groups are also expected to be empowered through “gender-sensitive procurement and provide jobs especially, for the youths.”

