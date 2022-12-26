Activist Omar Saibo: ‘He kicked me and gave me a punch in my face and tried to repeat it’

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Activist Omar Saibo Camara, who was part of the group of young people who took to the street earlier this morning demanding the unconditional release of Momodou Sabally, has recounted his encounter with the Police Intervention Unit during the protest, saying he was kicked and punched on the face by a PIU officer resulting to bruises on his face.

Saibou, as fondly referred to, exclusively told The Fatu Network how he was punched and kicked by an unknown officer while talking to a police commander on the ground whom he knew.

“The officer came and hit my hands and the Mentholatum I was holding dropped. He stamped on them and damaged them, and then pushed me. While I was talking to one of their commanders whom I know as a course mate at UTG, before I realized that, this other officer came. He kicked me and gave me a punch in my face and tried to repeat it. While he was hitting and kicking me, he was saying so many negative comments. He asked me if I was the only citizen of this country,” Saibou told TFN.

The young activist posted an image of his face with what apparently seemed like bruises, after the short-lived protest which was stopped by the Police Intervention Unit by using tear gas to disperse the small group of protesters.

“Gambia, I have been kicked and punched by the members of the Gambia Police Force, while all the protesters were knelt down during the Never Again Protest today.

“Sadly, the police brutality that we all fought for is back in the Gambia. We will continue to speak against injustice in the Gambia.

We are coming back to the streets on the 2nd of January, at the same time, and in the same spot.“

According to Omar, when they were marching towards the Police Intervention Units (PIU), they were stopped by the PIU officers around Iceman and that’s where they stopped. He told The Fatu Network that they stopped and then began reading their protest statement written by Sabally’s lawyer, who was part of the group.

“When I was reading the statement written by our lawyer, we went on our knees. We were on our knees when they throw tear gas and ran on us. So, people ran, but I didn’t until when I saw Aunty Jai (Sabally’s wife) struggling, we went and rearranged ourselves and push back,” he explained.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Saibou said he is disappointed that after fighting dictatorship for 22 years, their fundamental human rights are still not respected by the state security personnel.

“I was disappointed by the fact that the protesters were as small as 30 people. The only measure the police had, was to crack down on us. That shows how our fundamental rights are not respected despite fighting for them for over two decades.”

The United Democratic Party (UDP) newly elected General Campaign Manager, Momodou Sabally, was arrested last Wednesday in connection to a purported planned coup attempt by soldiers over a comment he made to his party supporters.

However, Sabally’s detention has exceeded 72 hours uncharged by the police. The police, before the elapsed of the 72 hours, sought approval from the Ministry of Justice that which gave them the authority to keep Sabally who is likely to be charged with treason.

Because of this, young people, both United Democratic Party youth leaders and non-party members took to the street to demand his release.

Despite being tear-gassed by the police, the group announced that they will be back on the street on January 2nd for another protest.