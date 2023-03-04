A Strong Political Message: Guinean President Doumbouya Brings Home Nationals from Tunisia

- Advertisement -

In the wake of the recent crackdowns on African immigrants in Tunisia, the Guinean president, Mamady Doumbouya, has sent a strong political message by personally welcoming his repatriated nationals back to their home country. The Guinean president went to the airport to greet the first flight of returnees from Tunisia, which arrived just before 8 PM on Thursday evening.

The flight brought back 49 Guinean nationals who had experienced first-hand the attacks and fear resulting from the recent racist comments made by the Tunisian president. The returnees included women and their husbands, children, infants, and people with disabilities, who had been subjected to the brutal crackdown on African immigrants in Tunisia.

- Advertisement -

“I am shocked by this totally unacceptable speech on the part of an African head of state. I apologize, and those of many Tunisians, to our sub-Saharan brothers,” said the ex-president of Tunisia, Moncef Marzouki, in response to the recent racist comments.

The Guinean president’s swift action in rescuing his nationals and personally welcoming them back to their homeland is a strong political message that sub-Saharan countries are starting to value their own. However, the next step is to ensure that their populations no longer feel the need to migrate elsewhere.

The repatriation of Guinean nationals from Tunisia is a positive step towards protecting the rights and safety of African immigrants across the continent. It is hoped that other African leaders will follow the example set by President Doumbouya and take similar actions to safeguard the welfare of their own nationals living abroad.

The government of The Gambia is currently unsure whether its citizens were also impacted by the recent attacks in Tunisia, and if they require immediate repatriation.