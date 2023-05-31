Wednesday, May 31, 2023

‘A Jewel in their hands’: Former Fortune wonderkid’s potential praised in Albania

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Former Fortune Football Club wonder kid, Karamba Gassama, 18, who moved to Albanian side FC Dinamo in January this year, has been praised by his club, describing him as a “jewel in their hands” after an incredible 522 minutes of football that garnered a lot of attention and prospects on the youngster’s promising future.

Since his arrival in the Albanian side from local club Fortune FC, Gassama quickly settled in and became a significant member of both coach Dritan Mehmet and a veil Dede team in FC Dinamo.

In an article published on Panorama.com.Al about the young midfielder’s amazing performance and talent, his signing is described as a safe investment and a jewel to his club.

“Dinamo are very enthusiastic about the fact that they have made a safe investment, signing a young player, who in the near future can bring significant income to the club’s coffers. The goal is for the midfielder not to be sold quickly, but to serve Dinamo for one or two more seasons, increasing his value and consequently the offers of foreign clubs. In the blue camp, they know very well that they have a jewel in their hands, and they want to use this opportunity as best as possible”, panaroma.come writes.

Gassama, a mesmerizing and skilful midfielder with a huge technical ability to deliver good passes to attacking players and leave opponents chasing shadows, is expected to be a player for the future who will be attracting attention from top clubs in Europe.

Since his move to the Albanian top side, the youngster has been regularly featured for both the Dinamo senior team and the U21s. He is described as a talent with a secured future in Dinamo.

Shortly after helping FC Dinamo to secure promotion to the top tier of Albanian football, Gassama told The Fatu Network that he has his eyes on playing in the top European leagues, a prospect that his team believed is not far from being accomplished, considering his enormous potential and talent.

