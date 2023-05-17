A HIGH-LEVEL GPF DELEGATION VISITS THE BADEN WUTTERMBERG STATE POLICE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY

- Advertisement -

A delegation of nine senior officers of The Gambia Police Force led by the AIG Admin Mr. Ebrima Bah, departed Banjul International Airport on Monday 8th May 2023, for a week-long official visit to their counterparts in The German State of Baden Wuttermberg.

The visit is part of the implementation process of The German Police Support Team Project in The Gambia aimed to provide The GPF delegation the opportunity to participate in a ‘Training Workshop on Evaluation and Strategic Consulting’ to strengthen the management and coordination mechanisms of the Joint Project work activities.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ebrima Bah explained that the visit will not only strengthen the existing cordial collaboration and cooperation between the two parties but also deepen the understanding and perspective of members of The Gambian delegation on general police work. AIG Bah said with optimism that the visit will also help in securing support for more training and capacity-building programs for The GPF.

The Senior Project Officer of The GPST Mr. Sven Stredther, who has served a three-year term in The Gambia, also thanked The GPF for their support and cooperation in enhancing the work of the project since 2018.

The visit continues with study tours to several Police institutions and facilities in the Baden Wuttemberg State.