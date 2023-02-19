A, B, C, Darboe Just Doesn’t Get It: A Commission is a Commission, Period.

Ousainou Darboe, leader of UDP
Why did Lawyer Ousainou Darboe refuse to become a novelist? Because he’s already a master of fiction, creating his own tales to suit his political agenda. In a political climate where loyalty is king, it’s not uncommon for those who fall from grace to try and claw their way back to power. Lawyer Ousainou Darboe is no exception, and he’s recently shown his true colours in a series of attacks on President Barrow’s decision to investigate local government councils.

But as the saying goes, “the leopard cannot change its spots,” and it’s time to call out Darboe’s double standard. In this op-ed, we’ll delve into the facts and set the record straight, exposing the truth behind Darboe’s accusations.

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe’s recent criticism of President Barrow’s decision to investigate local government councils is nothing short of hypocritical. As the former Foreign Minister in the transitional government and later Vice President was the brainchild behind a good number of similar commissions, such as the Janneh Commission and TRRC. Yet, he has now lost his moral compass, launching an attack on the President’s motives by accusing him of playing politics ahead of the upcoming local government elections, where Darboe’s party, the UDP, is set to go head-to-head with the ruling NPP. But this accusation couldn’t be further from the truth.

President Barrow’s decision to hold the local government councils accountable is a step in the right direction. Corruption is a cancer that erodes the fabric of society and undermines democracy. It is not something that should be overlooked or swept under the rug, especially during an election year. It is Darboe who has “burnt his bridges” and is now trying to discredit the President’s motives, engaging in “sour grapes” and “crying over spilt milk.”

Darboe’s criticism is particularly ironic, given that his party is set to retain two of the largest municipal council seats of Banjul and Kanifing. He has no right to accuse the President of playing politics, when it is he who is benefiting from the current status quo. He has “taken the wind out of his own sails” by criticizing the very thing he was once an architect of similar commissions in the early days of the transition.

The president’s decision to investigate the local governments is a deft and sagacious move and I must say that Mr. Darboe’s remarks are nothing but a cacophonous display of political standing.
Instead of attacking the president’s motives, Darboe should be supporting this effort, and working to ensure that the local government councils are held to account for their actions.

In conclusion, the president’s decision to investigate local government councils is a step in the right direction. It is time to crack down on corruption, regardless of the timing. Darboe’s recent criticism is nothing more than a “red herring,” designed to distract attention away from his own party’s shortcomings.

~ Concern Citizen

