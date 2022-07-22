A 2024 Trump Comeback: How A Premature Announcement Of His Candidacy Could Affect Republicans In The Forthcoming Midterms

- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito, Foreign Press Centers U.S Midterm Elections 2022 Reporting Participant

Former United States President, Donald J. Trump continues to tease a 2024 presidential run. The former President put speculations about his return to rest in an interview with New York Magazine, disclosing that the decision to run was already made and the focus is now on when to announce his re-election bid. While there are reports that GOP leaders won’t get in the way of his 2024 Presidential bid, political analysts say a premature announcement of his candidacy could undermine the performance of Republican Candidates in the forthcoming midterm election, slated to take place in November 2022.

- Advertisement -

While trump rushes for a so-called freeze of the field so that no one else announces, published author and distinguished professor of political science at Rutgers University Dr. Ross Baker said there has been a lot of anxiety among Republican voters that President Trump is going to run again.

‘’In fact, there has been talking recently – in fact within the last couple of days – about the possibility of President Trump announcing his candidacy for the presidency in 2024 before the midterm elections, and a lot of Republicans are very much concerned about what effect that will have on the Republican candidates for the House and Senate’’, Ross revealed

The Political Science Professor also opined that the extent to which Trump is visible to voters in the 2022 midterm elections will be very important, adding that a premature announcement before November 6th will be a factor in the election.

‘’After all, he has been defeated. He was defeated in 2020. He – his party was defeated in the midterm elections in 2018. He’s not a good advertisement for Republican candidates running in the 2022 election’’

- Advertisement -

An opportunity for Democrats

President Biden’s approval ratings continue to decline among Republicans and even within the Democratic Party but according to Dr. Ross, former President Trump may be doing President Biden a favor by becoming involved somewhat prematurely in the 2024 presidential election.

‘’Sometimes very unusual heroes ride to your defense, and I think that President Biden is helped by the January 6th committee’s investigations of the events of the attacks on the Capitol and so on, which all reflect and have reflected very badly on President Trump’’ – Dr. Ross Baker, Professor of Political Science, Rutgers University

According to reports, Democrats are already on standby, ready to capitalize on a Trump pre-November announcement, with some political analysts believing that the GOP having Trump as frontrunner could upend the midterms, increasing the chances of Democrats.