9 drivers jailed for overcharging passengers

By: Dawda Baldeh

Nine commercial drivers have been sentenced to 1 month in prison for overcharging passengers, Cadet ASP Binta Njie, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) confirmed to The Fatu Network.

The police on Friday, 3rd Feb 2023, said two drivers were arraigned at Kanifing Tribunal and fined D50.

“On Monday, 6th Feb 2023, 10 drivers were arraigned, and 9 of them pleaded guilty and were sentenced to one-month imprisonment,” said police PRO C. ASP Binta Njie.

However, one driver who was among the 10 who pleaded not guilty was remanded.

“On Tuesday, 7th Feb 2023, 22 drivers, together with the remanded one, appeared before the same court and were represented by two lawyers.

“They all pleaded not guilty and were granted court bail. The matter was adjourned to 22nd Feb. The Court ordered for the vehicles to be released to their owners,” she added.

According to the Police PRO, 7 drivers in Kanifing and 9 drivers in Brikama who are issued with summons are waiting for the resumption of the courts from the Legal Year to be arraigned.

In a subsequent development, operations on vehicles without number plates by the police mobile traffic have resulted in the parking of 90 vehicles.

Out of which, 22 vehicles were state or parastatal vehicles. A total of 47 vehicles were released after fixing their number plates and paying a spot fine of D500.

Out of the 47 vehicles, 18 GG and Parastatal vehicles were released after fixing their number plates, the Police said.

However, a total of 25 vehicles are still parked, out of which, 4 are Parastatal vehicles.

Meanwhile, the operation on stop vehicles without number plates continues according to the police.