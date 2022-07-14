“I’m A Thousand Percent Better” – Kaba Bajo Rates Himself Over Kamaso

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

With The Gambia Football Federation Presidential elections looming, the incumbent Lamin Kaba Bajo has rated himself a thousand per cent better than his opponent Sadibou Kamaso as the two tussle for the biggest office at the football house in Kanifing.

- Advertisement -

Served for eight years and still wants another four years, Kaba told The Fatu Network that he is unmatched in terms of football administration compared to Sadibou Kamaso.

When asked who is the better person to lead Gambian football in the next four years between him and Sadibou, Kaba uttered:

“Is difficult for me to blow my own trumpet. I am a thousand per cent better. I am thousand per cent better than him in leading Gambian football… hundred thousand times”, Kaba asserted.

He added: “My records are there. If you look at Sadibou’s football profile, that will tell you. All other football responsibilities he has from 2018 in football, and the experience he has in football management, are thanks to my leadership. So how can he be better than me?” Kaba asked.

- Advertisement -

According to him, Sadibou Kamaso is not his match not only in football administration but in many other things.

The former minister and diplomat told TFN that Mr.kamaso, despite being an opponent, is his special younger brother whom he has high regard for. He said he despises castigations or talking bad about Kamaso, noting that politics will go but brotherhood stays.

In 2018, when Lamin Kaba Bajo was seeking re-election, Sadibou Kamaso was the campaign manager for Team Kaba. After four years now, Kamado has metamorphosed from being a campaign manager of team Kaba into a strong opponent.

Speaking to TFN earlier, Kamaso said he shifted to a different camp because Mr Bajo failed to fulfil the promises he made in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Kamaso will later resign from the federation two months ago citing bad governance at the federation.

The incumbent has launched his manifesto yesterday, July 13.

He told The Fatu Network that he has a lot to say and is open to a debate with his opponent.