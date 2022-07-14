“I’m A Thousand Percent Better” – Kaba Bajo Rates Himself Over Kamaso

571
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

With The Gambia Football Federation Presidential elections looming, the incumbent Lamin Kaba Bajo has rated himself a thousand per cent better than his opponent Sadibou Kamaso as the two tussle for the biggest office at the football house in Kanifing.

- Advertisement -

Served for eight years and still wants another four years, Kaba told The Fatu Network that he is unmatched in terms of football administration compared to Sadibou Kamaso.

When asked who is the better person to lead Gambian football in the next four years between him and Sadibou, Kaba uttered:

“Is difficult for me to blow my own trumpet.  I am a thousand per cent better.  I am thousand per cent better than him in leading Gambian football… hundred thousand times”, Kaba asserted.

He added: “My records are there. If you look at Sadibou’s football profile, that will tell you. All other football responsibilities  he has from 2018 in football, and the  experience he has in football management, are thanks to my leadership. So how can he be better than me?” Kaba asked.

- Advertisement -

According to him, Sadibou Kamaso is not his match not only in football administration but in many other things.

The former minister and diplomat told TFN that Mr.kamaso, despite being an opponent, is his special younger brother whom he has high regard for. He said he despises castigations or talking bad about Kamaso, noting that politics will go but brotherhood stays.

In 2018, when Lamin Kaba Bajo was seeking re-election, Sadibou Kamaso was the campaign manager for Team Kaba. After four years now, Kamado has metamorphosed from being a campaign manager of team Kaba into a strong opponent.

Speaking to TFN earlier, Kamaso said he shifted to a different camp because Mr Bajo failed to fulfil the promises he made in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Kamaso will later resign from the federation two months ago citing bad governance at the federation.

The incumbent has launched his manifesto yesterday, July 13.

He told The Fatu Network that he has a lot to say and is open to a debate with his opponent.

Previous articleDumpsite Affects Learning, Health Of Teachers & Pupils At Bottrop Kindergarten
Next articleOver 80 Gambian Migrants Stranded In Niger Desert To Be Repatriated

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions