Dumpsite Affects Learning, Health Of Teachers & Pupils At Bottrop Kindergarten

By: Modou Touray

School authorities of Bottrop Kindergarten in Kembujeh-Madina have expressed concerns over the disposal of waste within the environs of the school.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, the school authorities condemned the act and spoke of its effect on the teaching and learning process.

“People often dump thier gabbage at night and during closing hours. They don’t only dump outside but they throw rubbish in our garden. The waste normally consists of plastic and usedclothes. Its difficult to know the perpetrators because no-one has been apprehended,” Jainaba Sowe, the headmistress of the school explained.

According to the co-ordinator of the Bottrop project, Mr Pa Jaruna Jagana, the unpleasant smell from the illegal dumping site negatively impact on the comfort of children.

“We have been complaining about this but people have never stopped. The alkalo [village head) has been informed about it too. We sometimes clear the environment but the waste dumping continues. Kids normally play around the smelling dumping site during break and leisure time.”

The chairman of the school management committee, Mr Yahya Jammeh, emphasized the urgent need for people to desist from such “illegal and irresponsible behavior.”

“We told the alkalo to inform the residents of the neighborhood because anyone caught will face the law”.

Momodou Lamin Drammeh is the care-taker of Bottrop Kindergarten. He told this medium that he often sees people carrying waste trying to dump at the place but will stop them.

“For those that I see, I don’t allow them to dump waste at the site but it’s hard really because they always wait when I am inside then they dump their waste and run away.”

The school is located in the neighborhood of Kembujeh- Madina. The Alkalo of the area, Malick Jatta, said he was briefed by the school authorities on the issue.

“It’s not only those within this environment but people traveled from other places to dump waste at the site.”

He expressed solidarity with the school and called for positive attitude towards the environment.

The National Environment Agency’s regional director for West Coast Region, Mr Borry Mansa warned that anyone caught will be punished.

“Illegal dumping is an offence specially within a learning environment. We have legal unit which takes care of these issues.”

Mr Lamin Barry, a public health expert spoke on the health implications of the dump site near a school.

“Generally, a place where dirty materials and rubbish are dumped is very unhealthy for a person. It can cause skin infections and contamination. If kids touch the dirty materials and don’t wash thier hands hygienically, they may get diarrhea as well.”

Illegal dumping is punishable according to rugulations of the National Environment Agency. Advocacy for the cleansing of the environment is ongoing but attitude of some residents towards the environment is still challenging.