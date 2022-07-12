Freedom Properties CEO Refutes ‘419’ Fraud Accusations Against His Company

- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara & Jankey Touray

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Freedom Properties Housing Estate, Alieu Njie, has refuted accusations of ‘419’ and fraud levelled against him and his company by two clients, who are also brothers.

- Advertisement -

Mr Njie was reacting to accusations made against him last week by Omar Jallow and Amadou Jallow, two brothers who have been engaged in business with Njie’s real estate company regarding a piece of land since 2018.

The brothers said they have paid a total of D210,000 to Freedom Properties Housing Estate for a piece of land, which dated back to 2018, however, according to them they have still not been given the documents for the land.

However, CEO Alieu Njie said these claims are misleading and defamatory while arguing that the company has explained six months, which can go up to a year, leasing duration for the land to the brothers and also opened avenues for them to be refunded if they wished.

“We told them initially that all our estates are going to be a lease and the leasing process takes time. It takes almost 6 months or a year. So while that process is ongoing, we have not received the full documentation of the lease from the lawyer who does documentation for us, but because Mr Jallow is impatient, he has been requesting his money back. Since he began asking for his money, we have asked him to come to our offices so that we can start refunding the same way he paid us. That has been our stand and since then, we have not seen or heard from him. He has always been telling us his brother will come but when the brother gets in touch with us, he will never turn up for the settlement of their funds.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking further on the false impression the story of the brothers has created, Mr Njie defended the credibility of his company while admitting that the brothers have neither been denied access to the land nor their money.

“Amadou and Omar Jallow’s story is a misleading story towards a reliable company like Freedom and that being said, Mr Jallow has never been denied access to either the land or their money. So hearing this story from The Fatu Network was very surprising and we found it to be misleading information.”

The CEO of Freedom Housing Estate added that his company always operates within the rule of law, and because of that, the company had asked Mr Jallow to give his brother, who has been representing him while he is away in Germany, the power of attorney which, Njie said, he refused.

“For the past 6 months, we have been asking Mr Jallow to give his brother, who is also his representative here, the power of attorney because in our company we always follow the rule of law and also due process in our every transaction. So as a client, since he is not here in the country, we asked him to provide a power of attorney to his brother so that he can tell us exactly what his demands are but he refused to do such. Also, we told him if he could not do that then he is also obliged to come to the office legally in order to get access to his refund, but again, we have not heard from them until this publication.”

- Advertisement -

Regarding the duration and mode of payment by the Jallow brothers, Mr Njie said the brothers paid in instalments, taking them a year and a half to complete the entire payment.

“They were paying in instalments which took almost a year and a half to complete. We started the documentation for the lease in 2018 until 2020 and during the process, we were trying to accomplish everything that has to do with the documentation, however, even though it is almost done, we have not received the final stage of the lease yet.”