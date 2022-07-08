Brikama: How Thieves Steal Rams In The Daral

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Muslim feast Eid-ul Adha, locally referred to as Tobaski, is just a day away. During the days leading to the day, Muslims round the world with financial power will buy rams and slaughter them on the day as a sacrifice.

The Gambia is a Muslim-dominated country. These days, rams are everywhere despite the hike in prices.

There are abattoirs and ‘Darals’, where livestock is sold. From Sheep to goats and cows. These are animals that are sold in the Brikama Daral, one of the busiest and the biggest ‘Daral’ in the Gambia.

Yesterday, July 7, three boys were apprehended as thieves for attempting to steal two rams and a goat. This came after two others snatched rams and disappeared unnoticed to the ram dealers in the ‘Daral’.

Ansu Fabureh is a retired Chief Police Superintendent and now a livestock dealer in the Brikama Daral. He told The Fatu Network that despite the organisation in the ‘daral’ among livestock dealers, thieves still penetrate. He explained to TFN how thieves extort livestock dealers.

According to the retired Police Superintendent, thieves will appear there in disguise. Most of them will come and request to bathe rams for the dealers and get paid for the services. Bathing rams is also source of revenue for youths, especially at the moments when the market is expected to yield fortune for livestock dealers.

“So, while doing that, they will use the opportunity to snatch them and leave, to the detriment of the owners. Just a few days ago, a strong young man came and requested to bathe rams, which he will get paid for. While doing that, he snatched the biggest ram from the owner. He only realised that later when he was counting them”, he narrated. He added some will pretend to be buying rams and they will secretly snatch rams. Some will come with a group. The person pretending will remain there to fake situations.

Another trick that they will use, according to one Alagie Saidy, a young livestock dealer, is that they will steal rams and take them to the ‘Daral’. He said that every livestock dealer in the ‘Daral’ has documented and each livestock is documented.

“Whenever we see them selling, the security will ask for their papers. If they didn’t, the security will take them to the police station. Just 4 days ago, two boys stole goats from their parents and they came here. After we reported them to the police, the parents were able to know” he narrated.

The security officers stationed at the ‘Daral’ are civilians who once served in the country’s security force. Alagie Saidy and Lamin Darboe, all livestock dealers are expecting more thieves to play tricks in the last hours before Tobaski. They advised their fellows to be very vigilant.

On many occasions even at home, thieves will snatch rams and sell them.