Local Poultry Farmers Call For Ban On Chicken Importation

- Advertisement -

By: Modou Touray

In a bid to get the needed supports from state and non-state actors and also promote the availability of quality chicken products in the country, some local poultry farmers have told The Fatu Network that government should place a temporal ban on the importation of chicken and chicken products.

- Advertisement -

Muhammad Sanyang, a local poultry farmer in Gunjur Sambouyang village claimed that government is not providing them the required financially support to develop their poultry farming business.

“I started with my little capital. I am still struggling. I am even fed-up with media interviews because we keep talking, but nothing is coming out of it. I am sure that if we get enough capital, we will produce lots of chicken and chicken products.”

He stated that, with huge capacity in poultry farming, the country will not depend on foreign chicken.

“The Gambia is now a dumping ground for low quality chicken and chicken products.”

- Advertisement -

The “G farm” which Mr. Sanyang initiated with local partners was purposely to create jobs for youths. Currently, more than 100 youths are working at the farms whiles learning the skills to make themselves self-reliant.

Marima Saine, a youth advocate underscored the importance to invest in youths farming ventures, calling for immediate actions. He described youths as the cream of society.

“If we are really serious in developing the country, youths’ advancement must always be considered.”

The National Farmers Platform, the umbrella body responsible for the welfare of famers, has also raised concerns on the challenges of farmers.

- Advertisement -

Lamin S. Fadera, communication officer of the farmers’ body, suggested the need to put an embargo on imported chicken.

“We need to form a unified force to make sure that the importation of chicken is temporarily banned. We have been advocating for this, but we have not seen any fruitful outcome.”

In her reaction, the regional livestock director for West Coast Region, Isatou Savage, spoke of government’s commitment to local livestock production and efforts to provide support.

“We do routine health check on poultry farms, give them support through advice and also create market linkages for them through the small-ruminant project.”

Poultry farming is still a major challenge for local farmers, hence the amount of chicken and chicken products being imported continues to float our market.