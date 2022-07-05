Kanazawa Karate Club Promotes Over 18 Students, Calls For Support

By: Dawda Baldeh

Kanazawa Karate Club of London Corner has tested and promoted over 18 karate students to various levels over the weekend.

The club trainers and practitioners are pleading for supports from the government, NGOs, philanthropists to help them with proper training kits and facilities.

Karate has been widely practiced as a sport for centuries. It comprises six level belt colors namely white, orange, blue, yellow, green, brown and black.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Sensei Nfamara Ceesay, founder and master of Kanazawa Karate Club said the club’s objective is to guide and give quality training to the practitioners, thereby assisting them in making their dreams a reality.

He said the Karate is facing numerous challenges ranging from lack of training facilities, materials, media coverage, and support from government among others.

“We want the government and NGOs to support us because karate is very important. It is not what many people think it is. Karate is beyond mere fighting. It is a decent sport like football and others. If we are giving the necessary support, we can represent this country at international karate championship,” he explained.

He said karate is an oriental system of unarmed combat using the hands and feet to block blows and kicks. He disclosed that karate helps to promotes physical and mental discipline, develop composure, boost self-confidence, strengthen the body, improve coordination, quicken reflexes, and build stamina.

Malick Jallow, a karate practitioner at the club, said he wants to represent the country at international level but noted that lack of necessary support is making it difficult for them. “We really need support so that we can make our dreams a reality,” he said.

Malick is among the students who were tested and promoted to various levels.

Hawa Joof, also emphasized on the need for support. She said karate is a significant sport that is given less attention.

“I want to win a gold medal for The Gambia at international karate championships, but we need support and encouragement. Many people believe that if a woman practices karate, she cannot give birth and this just a misconception,” she said.

The club is located at London Corner and is mainly dominated by young people.

