BAC Chairman Urges Residents To Pay Tax To Develop The Locality

By: Ousman Saidykan

The Chairman of Brikama Area Council, Sherriffo Sonko, has called on people of West Coast Region to be serious in paying their taxes to enable the council fulfil its duties to the people.

“Thank God we have this digitalized system. We have boosted a bit, but people are not willing to pay their taxes and we cannot be able to plough back the 60% without experiencing what we are supposed to get from the community,” Sherriffo Sonko said on Tuesday 29th June 2022 at the signing of a construction project by the Brikama Area Council.

According to Mr Sonko, a lot of communities within the locality benefit from the Council’s projects which are bigger than the communities’ contributions to the Council as a result of their unwillingness to pay taxes. He found this to be unfair.

“I think the community participation is very important in the day-to-day running of the Council and for the benefit of our development.”

The chairman went on to emphasize the need for West Coast dwellers to pay taxes at the signing of the construction project which seeks to build toilet facilities at the Farato Health Centre and Brusubi market as well as an open shade at the Yundum market.

“We are asking the people of the West Coast Region to please comply to pay their dues. I think this is very, very important.”