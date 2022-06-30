BAC Chairman Urges Residents To Pay Tax To Develop The Locality

217
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykan

The Chairman of Brikama Area Council, Sherriffo Sonko, has called on people of West Coast Region to be serious in paying their taxes to enable the council fulfil its duties to the people.

- Advertisement -

“Thank God we have this digitalized system. We have boosted a bit, but people are not willing to pay their taxes and we cannot be able to plough back the 60% without experiencing what we are supposed to get from the community,” Sherriffo Sonko said on Tuesday 29th June 2022 at the signing of a construction project by the Brikama Area Council.

According to Mr Sonko, a lot of communities within the locality benefit from the Council’s projects which are bigger than the communities’ contributions to the Council as a result of their unwillingness to pay taxes. He found this to be unfair.

“I think the community participation is very important in the day-to-day running of the Council and for the benefit of our development.”

The chairman went on to emphasize the need for West Coast dwellers to pay taxes at the signing of the construction project which seeks to build toilet facilities at the Farato Health Centre and Brusubi market as well as an open shade at the Yundum market.

- Advertisement -

“We are asking the people of the West Coast Region to please comply to pay their dues. I think this is very, very important.”

 

Previous article“Unavailability Of Market Causes Setback For Me” – Lamin Fatty
Next articleGGRPA Wraps Up: United States, Partners Pledge Continued Supports To Gambia’s Transitional Process

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions