Government Accuses Former President Jammeh Of Issuing State Land To A Ghost Company

Left: Dawda Jallow, Justice Minister; Right: Neneh Gomez, country representative of Global HOMM
By: Hadram Hydara

The Government of the Gambia has accused former President Yahya Jammeh of “wrongfully” issuing a state land to an entity that “does not exist”.

The government was referring to the land that High Court has ruled to be legally owned by Global Home of Medical Mission, the organisation the government deemed not to exist.

“It is important to reiterate that the purported lease was wrongfully issued under executive directive by former President Jammeh to an entity that we now know does not exist.”

The Government also disavowed the validity of the lease of Global Home of Medical Mission and confirmed cancelling their lease.

“It is crucial to reiterate that Home of Medical Mission does not exist and as such any lease issued to it is null and void. As a result, the public is hereby informed that the purported lease in the name of Home of Medical Mission has been cancelled.”

The Global Home of Medical Mission was first registered in the Gambia in 2007 during former President Yahya Jammeh’s tenure, however, the company was abruptly shut down by Jammeh in 2010 on the basis that the company reneged on their promise of providing free medical care to Gambians.

The company would return in 2016 when President Barrow was voted into office to resume operations, however, it has since been involved in legal battles with the state regarding ownership of the property they built their structures on.

 

