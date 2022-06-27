DLEAG Observes World Drug Day 

- Advertisement -

By Jankey Touray

In it continued efforts to combat the use and trafficking of illicit drug in The Gambia, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) on Sunday 26th June 2022 observed World Drug Day by engaging in a march pass from Bundung Police Station to Serekunda East pack at the Semega Janneh Hall.

Chairing the occasion, Mr Ousman Saidybah, public relations officer of DLEAG recognized the presence of the chairman and the Director-General of DLEAG, Advisor to the Director General, board members, Solicitor General, and representatives from SIS, Gambia Arm Forces, Gambia Revenue Authority, and youth groups from different quarters for attending the march pass.

He highlighted that the day is observed annually worldwide on 26th June to fight against drug abuse, illicit drugs, drug trafficking and other drug-related matters. He disclosed that the theme for this year’s event is ‘care in crisis’.

Speaking at the gathering, Mr. Bakery Gassama, the Director-General of DLEAG spoke on the significance of commemorating the challenges faced in solving the world drug problem as well as sensitizing the public on the dangers of drugs.

“This year, the commemoration is happening at a time when the world is challenged in addressing serious humanitarian crises resulting from conflicts in some parts of the world and the Covid 19 pandemic,” Gassama said.

Gassama said they are faced with challenges in addressing the current emerging trends of trafficking and dealings in narcotics and related transnational organized crime, which is further compounded by the lack of adequate treatment facilities and services for Substance Use Disorder (SUD).

He added that from 2020 to date, the Agency registered one thousand six hundred and ninety-eight (1698) cases involving one thousand six hundred and ninety-nine (1699) accused persons; seized more than six tons of Cannabis, close to a quarter of hashish, almost three tons of cocaine, and a significant amount of controlled and prohibited drugs ranging from diazepam to clonazepam, ecstasy, methamphetamine, stunk, push etc since 2020.

Chairman of the DLEAG board, Mr Gaye Sowe, expressed delight in the seizure statistics and activities over the years.

He stressed that illicit drug trafficking and abuse cannot be separated from issues such as crime, violence and other health issues, which include murder, juvenile delinquency, hooliganism, rape, ill-health, street children, loss of personal ambition, irrational and risky behaviour, disappointment to parents, broken homes and also the danger of addiction and other issues that could have serious negative effects on the family and society.

He said the overhaul of the Drug Control Act 2003 is at an advanced stage and will be finalized shortly.

He said they will continue to engage partners for the provision of proper facilities and services for the treatment, rehabilitation and aftercare services as well as the preparation of guidelines for the treatment of Drug and Substance Use Disorders and also help address drug challenges.

According to the world drug report 2021, global drug use is projected to increase by eleven per cent by 2030 and Africa is projected to account for forty per cent of such increase. It was also discovered that while the potency of cannabis quadrupled, there was a forty per cent decrease in public perception, especially among the youth about the harmful effects of cannabis.