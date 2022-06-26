Brikama Fish Market Returns To Normalcy After Four Weeks Of Closure

523
Brikama Fish Market returns to normalcy after closure on 1st June
- Advertisement -

By Ousman G Darboe

The BriKama Fish Market has returned to normal business four weeks after it was sealed off by the Food Safety Authority of The Gambia due to poor hygiene conditions.

- Advertisement -

The reopening of the market according Foday Manjang, President of the Fish Market, would  ease the financial burden on the vendors in the market whom he said have been finding things challenging since the closure.

He stated that the fish market vendors have now tasked themselves to do a weekly cleansing exercise in order to avoid reoccurrence of the condition for which the market was closed.

Manjang however said the removal of the stagnant water is not their responsibility.

He said the Ministry of Fisheries is the duty bearer who is responsible for the removal of the stagnant water in the fish market.

- Advertisement -

“Our responsibilities stop at cleansing the market and paying the duties which we always do. It is the ministry’s responsibility to remove the stagnant water in the market.” Manjang said.

“We have been constantly informing the Ministry about the need for a safety tank in the market so that the water can be removed. Last time we approached the Minister about the issue, his response was that there is no money for a safety tank at the moment,” Manjang explained.

Previous article“We Are Traumatized and Judged Negatively By Society” – Vitiligo Persons
Next articleDLEAG Observes World Drug Day 

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions