Brikama Fish Market Returns To Normalcy After Four Weeks Of Closure

- Advertisement -

By Ousman G Darboe

The BriKama Fish Market has returned to normal business four weeks after it was sealed off by the Food Safety Authority of The Gambia due to poor hygiene conditions.

- Advertisement -

The reopening of the market according Foday Manjang, President of the Fish Market, would ease the financial burden on the vendors in the market whom he said have been finding things challenging since the closure.

He stated that the fish market vendors have now tasked themselves to do a weekly cleansing exercise in order to avoid reoccurrence of the condition for which the market was closed.

Manjang however said the removal of the stagnant water is not their responsibility.

He said the Ministry of Fisheries is the duty bearer who is responsible for the removal of the stagnant water in the fish market.

- Advertisement -

“Our responsibilities stop at cleansing the market and paying the duties which we always do. It is the ministry’s responsibility to remove the stagnant water in the market.” Manjang said.

“We have been constantly informing the Ministry about the need for a safety tank in the market so that the water can be removed. Last time we approached the Minister about the issue, his response was that there is no money for a safety tank at the moment,” Manjang explained.