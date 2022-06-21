Strengthening Bilateral Relations: President Barrow Receives More Diplomats To The Gambia

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has today 21st June 2022 received the Letters of Credence of three more ambassadors to The Gambia at various ceremonies held at the State House in Banjul.

The first to present his Letters of Credence to the President was the Ambassador from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Saad A. Alnofai. President Barrow welcomed the new Ambassador to The Gambia and extended his best wishes to the King and the People of Saudi Arabia. He acknowledged the strong ties and the support Saudi Arabia has accorded him and his Government such as the hosting of the OIC Summit in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“I thank the Government of Saudi Arabia and His Royal Highness, the King, for funding and supporting the fundraising for The Gambia to host the OIC Summit. We have the best collaboration for hosting the OIC, and I look forward to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia opening an embassy in The Gambia,” said President Barrow.

President Barrow cited the plan to have Gambian workers in Saudi Arabia as an opportunity to further strengthen the relation between the two countries. He also applauded the reopening of the Hajj this year following its halting during the COVID pandemic. Ambassador Alnofai said The Gambia and Saudi Arabia have a long-standing relation and partnership in the international arena. He added that the two countries share a similar vision for peace in the world.

The second ambassador to present her Letters of Credence to President Barrow is the representative of South Africa, Her Excellency, Ms. Bongiwe Qwabe. The President urged the Ambassador to utilise the values of “strong leadership, commitment, and solidarity” associated with women leaders to improve trade between South Africa and The Gambia, an opportunity the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has provided. He also extended salutations and special gratitude to President Ramaphosa and thanked him for the cordial relationship.

Ambassador Qwabe applauded The Gambia’s peaceful democratic transition since the election in 2016. She said the Gambian experience serves as an inspiration to other countries in Africa. Ambassador Qwabe said The Gambia and South Africa have an opportunity to build on their relation making use of the AfCFTA.

- Advertisement -

The final presentation for the day was by the Swiss Ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency Andrea Semadeni, President Barrow was optimistic about the renewal of agreements between the two countries and urged the Ambassador to work on further strengthening the long-standing relations. He expressed appreciation for having The Gambia on the Human Rights Council in Geneva and expects the support and collaboration to go to higher heights.

Ambassador Semadeni on his part said he hopes to strengthen the relation between the two countries during his tenure to a mutually beneficial one. He said Switzerland have had a long-standing relation with The Gambia, having recognised the country immediately after it became independent.

The President had earlier received other diplomats from some countries in the sub region and beyond.