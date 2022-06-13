Yankuba Touray’s Murder Appeal Case Adjourned

Yankuba Touray has on Monday 13th June 2022 appeared at the Court of Appeal in Banjulfor the second time after he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death on July 14 last year.

Touray was tried and convicted for the murder of Ousman Koro Ceesay, a former Finance Minister in The Gambia who was murdered in June 1995.

The case could not proceed after senior State Counsel Muhammed B Sowe, told the court that there were some missing pages in volume 2 of the records of proceedings from the high court.

Sowe said some pages in the judgement and the defense brief of argument were not part of the record of proceeding.

Abdoulai Sisahor, lawyer for Yankuba Touray, said he also noticed that some of the judgement pages were missing.

The judges ordered Lawyer Sisahor to provide supplementary copies of the judgement and his argument.

The former Minister of Local Government in the early days of Gambia’s military junta is the first former senior member of Yahya Jammeh’s regime to be tried since 2017.

His appeal’s case was adjourned to 27 June 2022.

