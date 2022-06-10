Alleged Robbery: Over One Million Dalasis Stolen From Baja Kunda Financial Service

- Advertisement -

By Karimatou Jallow

Over One Million Dalasis is reportedly stolen from Baja Kunda Financial Service at Bundung.

- Advertisement -

The Baja Kunda Financial Service, a Bureau De Change at Bundung, was reportedly broken into by thieves who stole all the money that was kept at the Bureau.

The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday during the rain and heavy wind, however, nobody noticed it until 4am when one of the staff who was traveling to Dubai passed by the office and saw the Bureau unlocked.

The said staff stopped the driver and went to check inside the office but unfortunately nobody was there, and the money kept inside the office was also gone.

Awa Marena, a staff at the operation unit, said the exact amount stolen is unknown but however said it is above 1.3 Million Dalasis.

- Advertisement -

The Managing Director of Baja Kunda Operation Finance, Kalilu Tarawally, said nothing was stolen apart from the money. Mr. Tarawally said it was in the morning when he was informed by one Ebrima Kebbeh that thieves had broken into their Bureau. He said that was the time he went to the Bureau and found out that what Ebrima told him was true.

“They went to my office, broke the serf and took the money they found inside. The total money they took from the bureau is huge. They took Three Million CFA, Four Thousand Dollars, Two Thousand Five Hundred Euro and One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dalasis,” he disclosed.

He added that the thieves broke into Ousainou’s office and took some monies. He said his money and Ousainou’s money if added together is One Million Three Hundred and Sixty-five Thousand Dalasis. He said the thieves didn’t take the laptops, but they took all the money.

He said he later went to the police station to report the matter.

- Advertisement -

He cited that he was accompany by one police officer to their Bureau, adding that upon their arrival at the Bureau, the police officer inspected the offices and also checked the safe.

The incident has been reported at the Bundung Police Station and investigations are said to have begun.