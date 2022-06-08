GEA Calls For Actions To Preserve Marine Resources

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In commemorating World Environment Day, Gambia Environmental Alliance (GEA) – a body advocating for environmental safety and protection in The Gambia is calling for actions to preserve the marine resources for the future.

The United Nations (UN) designated World Oceans Day on June 8 to remind people how massive water bodies play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem of the planet. The objective of World Ocean Day, according to the UN, is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean.

The day is also dedicated to celebrating the role of the oceans in our everyday life and inspiring action to protect the ocean and sustainably use marine resources.

Muhammed Hydara, Secretary-General of GEA and an environmental activist said the coastal areas play a significant role in the socio-economic development of every nation, adding that preserving the ocean should be everyone’s business.

Fatou A Jeng, environmental activist and treasurer of Gambia Environmental Alliance explained the importance of the day and why people should preserve the ocean for the future.

“We all know that the ocean plays a significant role in our day to day living. We should protect the ocean as we get most of our food ingredients from it such as fish. “We are losing a lot of marine resources due to our actions that are affecting the ocean. We should avoid dumping plastics, and other waste in the ocean,” she said. Madam Jeng went on to reiterate their commitment to ensuring that people are well informed about the important role of the ocean.

Lamin Bojang, VDC chairman of Sanyang village highlighted the importance of the day in the day-to-day lives of people. “We get a lot from the ocean and we all know how healthy it is to eat ocean food,” he said.

Mr Bojang added that people’s actions cause damage and loss to marine resources which negatively impact the country’s economy. “If we want to continue eating fish and benefit from other marine resources we must protect the ocean,” he emphasizes.

This year’s Ocean Day celebration is led by Gambia Environmental Alliance which is an organization advocating for environmental protection from all forms of human activities that affect the ocean.