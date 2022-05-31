“If Dodou Jah Contests And Wins I will quit Politics” MC Cham

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National Youth President of Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), MC Cham Jr. has claimed that if the Deputy Spokesperson of APRC contested and win the next year’s mayoral election for Kanifing Municipal Council, he will end his political career, noting that Jah will not even win at the polling station where he will cast his vote.

On Monday 30th May, APRC’s Dodou Jah told The Fatu Network that his candidacy is yet to be approved by his party leadership. However, he said that the membership of the party wants him to contest the mayoral election.

The GDC’s youth leader came out with conviction to say that Jah will not win the election if he attempts. He proclaimed that he would quit politics if Jah wins. He reiterated that the Deputy Spokesperson of the former ruling party will not even win at the polling station where he would cast his vote.

“If Dodou Jah contest and win, I will quit politics. Even if he wins at his polling station, I will know that it is time for me to resign from politics because he can’t win at his polling station,” he said.

APRC had been enjoying supremacy in the KMC until the 2018 Mayoral election when their candidate, Rambo Jatta lost to UDP’s Talib Bensuda.

Regardless of their past glory in the area, Cham claimed that it is misleading for anyone to say that the Kanifing Municipal Area is a strong APRC ground anymore. He affirmed that it used to be a strong APRC based but not anymore.

Despite casting doubt on Jah’s potential of winning the election, he however warned him to be focused because the incumbent National People’s Party knows how to play with the minds of the APRC leadership which will compel APRC to back an NPP candidate in the election.

“I will advise him as a brother because I know the NPP as a party knows how to play with the APRC so that at the end of the day, they will withdraw their candidate. So, if he believes in himself, even if NPP comes, let him carry on with his intentions”.

Both MC Cham and the spokesperson of the GDC, Hon. Omar Ceesay told The Fatu Network that they cannot confirm if the Gambia Democratic Congress will put up a candidate in the Mayoral election. The duo also have the conviction that only a coalition or tactical alliance will deny the NPP from winning in the local government elections next year.