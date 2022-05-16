“Over 40 Bodies Left In Refrigerated Containers For Five Years Now” … Kine Jeng Sallah

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Kine Jeng Sallah has in a viral social media video revealed that over forty dead bodies are still left in refrigerated containers at the Edward Francis Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

According to her, some of the bodies have been kept in the mortuary for five years now. She revealed this after visiting the hospital’s mortuary with her team of advocates.

Madam Jeng Sallah said some of the bodies are unidentified while others are believed to be those missing during the former regime.

“This video is about the deplorable condition of the mortuary and bodies left in refrigerated containers for over five years now. Some are unidentified, some were those missing during the former regime, while others are believed to be from the December 30th incident. Authorities have still not granted them a befitting burial,” she said.

According to her, releasing the video is to ensure that people are aware of the terrible conditions in the mortuary.

She stated that people working in the mortuary are not safe. “When I visited the mortuary, I almost vomited. A man working at the mortuary told me that some dead bodies have been there for over five years.”

She further stated that some bodies are kept in boxes. “I am appealing to the Government and people out there to do anything possible to remedy the issue,” she reiterated.

Madam Jeng pointed out that death deserves dignity, adding that the environment should be protected. “Why do we still have over 40 bodies left in refrigerated containers for such a period? she asked, saying that such is unacceptable in a progressive society.

She emphasized that those responsible should be held to account. “How do we expect progress when we can’t even take care of the dead?”

She added that accountability is about taking responsibility, saying that those responsible should be held to account and if they fail then the Government should be blamed.