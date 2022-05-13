Two Weeks In May: DLEAG Arrests 16 Persons For Possession Of Prohibited Drugs

- Advertisement -

In a summary online publication on drug enforcement interventions covering the first two weeks in the month of May, Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) has disclosed that sixteen people have been arrested so far for the possession of prohibited and controlled drugs.

16-year-old teenage Gambian was arrested at Basse in the Upper River Region (URR) with twelve wraps of suspected cannabis sativa on 12 May 2022 around 01:30pm.

22-year-old Abdou Saine was also arrested in Basse URR on the 12th May 2022 around 12:40pm with one parcel of suspected cannabis sativa.

26-year-old Gibril Sanneh was apprehended at Farato Bojang Kunda on the 11 May 2022 around 8:30pm with two parcels and ten wraps of suspected cannabis sativa.

47-year-old Modou Sarr was arrested at Tallinding on the 12 May 2022 around 12:25pm with twelve (12) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa.

27-year-old Ousman Saidy of Brikama was arrested on the 11 May 2022 around 12:22pm with fourteen parcels and five wraps of suspected cannabis sativa.

21-year-old Abdu Karim Mbye was arrested at Farafenni in the North Bank Region with ten wraps of suspected cannabis sativa on the 10 May 2022 around 3:00pm

22-year-old Muhammed Drammeh was arrested at Tallinding on the 10 May 2022 around 12:25pm with eighteen parcels and eight wraps of suspected cannabis sativa as well as twenty-seven pieces of suspected cannabis resin (hashish).

23-year-old Alieu Sowe of Gunjur was arrested at Serrekunda Nding village while onboard a commercial vehicle with two big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa. The said incident happened on the 10 May 2022 around 8:40pm.

49-year-old Lamin Camara of Somita village was arrested at Amdalai village on the 9 May 2022 around 07:00am with a bundle of suspected cannabis sativa. He was onboard a commercial vehicle at the time of his arrest.

21-year-old Famara Sowe was arrested at Brikama Suba Ward (Durumakolong) with one parcel and eleven wraps of suspected cannabis sativa in addition to twenty-nine table of clonazepam, a controlled drug. A lost warrant card was also recovered from him. The said incident happened on the 9 May 2022 around 23:10pm.

19-year-old Amie Jatta, 21-year-old Mohammed Ndow and 22-year-old Pap Nyang were arrested at Bata Kunku village on the 7 May 2022 with half a bundle of suspected cannabis sativa concealed inside a multi coloured bag.

20-year-old Mohamed Dumbuya was arrested on the 7 May 2022 around 11:00am with six parcels and five wraps of suspected cannabis sativa at Sanyang beachside. DLEAG operatives also recovered thirteen parcels of suspected cannabis sativa at the Sanyang beachside on the same day around 11:00 hours GMT onwards.

21-year-old Modou Njie was arrested on the 5 May 2022 around 8:50pm with fifteen (15) big bundles and twenty-nine (29) parcels of suspected cannabis sativa at Sinchu Balia village.

21-year-old Alpha Jallow was nabbed on the 1st May 2022 around 12:30pm with six wraps and fifty six tablets of diazepam.

All the suspects were taken into custody and charged with various offences ranging from possession, possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of drug trafficking and dealing in prohibited drugs.

Management of the Agency reiterate its commitment and dedication to ensure that it fulfil its mandate as provided for in the DCA 2003. The Agency’s role is crucial in the maintenance of law and order and also creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and promoting national development

We therefore calling on all sincere Gambians and non Gambians alike residing in country to complement government’s effort in keeping our communities safe, healthy and drug free.