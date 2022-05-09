33 Points Each: Brikama United, Real De Banjul and Hawks FC Top GFF Division One League

66
L-R: Hawks FC, Real De Banjul, Brikama United
By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

As Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League clocks 18 weeks, there have been thrilling results across the league’s three venues as Hawks FC equaled the league leaders Brikama United and Real De Banjul on points and at the summit of the standings.

Hawks FC needed a magic bullet from Pa Sarr whose crucial goal against Wallidan FC on Saturday night propels them to 33 points. They have now opened up an interesting title race.

The week began on Friday when the champions Fortune FC once against bite the dust to Bakau giant killers, Steve Biko at the independence stadium in Bakau. Biko inflicted another agony and setback on Jane Joof’s Fortune FC who will now need a tremendous fortune to defend the title they won in style last season. Biko only needed the magic from Ismaila Manneh who scored both goals for them.  Manneh’s two goals defeated the petroleum boys.

On the evening game on Friday, Marimoo FC and Waa Banjul played a lacklustre goalless draw.

On Saturday at Yundum, Team Rhino gripped leaders Brikama United to a stalemate draw. The draw slows down the ‘Satayba’ boys’ title race.

At the independence on the same day, Falcons restored their winning formulae with a 2-nil win over academy boys, Sanger before Hawk Fc’s Pa Sarr will punish Wallidan in the night game. Wallidan ended up losing to Hawk FC by Pa Sarr’s goal to nil.

Then yesterday, Sunday, The Gambia Armed Forces and Elite United settled for a one-all draw.  In Basori, Real De Banjul came from behind to deny former head coach Ebou Jarra from winning them on their pitch. It ended Real De Banjul 1-1 Gamtel. A win would have put Real back on top of the table standing.

The other game between Banjul United and GPA ended in a goalless draw.

After week 18, Brikama United, Real De Banjul and Hawks FC are all tight up on top of the league with 33 points each.

At the bottom, Samger, GAF and Elite United are still in the struggle to get out of the red zone.

