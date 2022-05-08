“President Barrow Has No Interest In Women Empowerment” – Nenneh Gomez

Nenneh Gomez
By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Spokesperson of Citizens’ Alliance (CA) party, Nenneh Freda Gomez, has reacted to the new cabinet installed by President Adama Barrow, claiming that the President has no interest in women empowerment by appointing only four women in his new cluster of cabinet members announced on Wednesday.

Nenneh, who contested in the Serrekunda Constituency but lost in last month’s parliamentary elections, expressed her disappointment over the composition of the new cabinet over the low appointment of women.

The CA strongwoman asserted that President Barrow has not been matching his words regarding giving women leadership roles in running the affairs of the state.

“He has not been living up to what he says. President Barrow is not an advocate of women empowerment,” she said.

According to Gomez, the president has not only talked about his lack of interest in women’s empowerment but has demonstrated it.

“He has no interest in women empowerment.  He has not only said it, but he has also demonstrated it. We do not have hope that, with this President, we can be where we want. But that will not make us relent as women,” she told TFN.

She narrated that she has lost hope in the retained ministers in the cabinet but has hope in the newly appointed ministers and hopes those ministers will guide the president on the right path.

Madam Gomez stated that she has no expectations of Barrow because the president has been disappointing her throughout his tenure as President.

“I don’t have any expectations for Barrow because I will be a fool to have expectations from him and be disappointed again. He has been disappointing us over and over again because the competence and the know-how are not there,” Nenneh Freda Gomez said.

