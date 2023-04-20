40 UTG students get 40% semesterly scholarship from UTGSU

248
- Advertisement -

By: Fatou Kebbeh

The University of The Gambia Students’ Union (UTGSU) has offered 40% of semesterly scholarship tuition fees to at least 40 less privileged students.

- Advertisement -

The move is part of the Students Union’s drive to support less privileged students.

The process, according to the dispatches shared, was very competitive because over three hundred (300) students applied.

Yunusa Saho, a second-year student from the School of Education, who is among the students to benefit from the scholarship, expressed his profound gratitude to the Students Union, saying the support is timely.

“I would have deferred if I was not lucky to be part of this scholarship like I do previously,” he said, adding that the tuition fees are high for people like him. However, he noted that even with the 40% scholarships, he will still have arrears.

- Advertisement -

“I have applied for scholarships in all institutions that offer scholarships in this country but to no avail, I am grateful for SU’s 40% tuition fee because having a loaf is better than nothing,” Saho added.

Most of the beneficiaries if not all, said they were on the verge of deferring, but the Students Union came to their rescue.

Abubacarr Ceesay a final-year student from the school of ICT said he would have deferred without the timely intervention of the Student’s Union.

The beneficiaries described the UTGSU intervention as timely and beneficial to their academic drive.

- Advertisement -

Ceesay added that he could not register because he has arrears and that the deadline for registration was coming closer, but this scholarship has helped him register his courses and he is grateful for that.

Lala Ceesay, another beneficiary who is a third-year law student at the Faculty of Law, said the scholarship will go a long way in helping her because it is very expensive to study law at the University.

“I was not expecting to have this scholarship, because I’m not very lucky with having scholarships. I feel so excited that I am one of the beneficiaries because it is really needed,” she added.

For his part, Kemo Conteh, President of the UTGSU, said despite the criterion that was set for the application, they were overwhelmed that a lot of students meet this criterion.

But he noted that the council focused on extremely dire cases during the interview.

Mr. Conteh reiterated their efforts in supporting the students to make their dreams a reality through education.

“We want to make sure most of the students will not defer their courses and we will continue to engage with partners to support the students,” he added.

He further noted that his Council is passionate about the people whom they govern and that they will do everything possible to offer support.

Meanwhile, Fatou L Darboe, a second-year student from the School of Arts and Sciences, Alieu K Dibba, a student from the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Yahya Krubally, a second-year journalism student, and Fatoumatta B Bah from the School of Medicine all expressed excitement over what they described as timely and beneficial to their academic careers.

Previous articleProf. Nyarkotey: The Money Traditional Medicine Regulation could give the Gambia
Next articleThe Science of Eating Dates during Ramadan

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions