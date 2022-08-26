3 accused of Stealing Items Worth Over One Million Dalasi; Bail Set At D1.3 Million

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

A case involving three Gambian youths who are accused to have stolen items worth one million two hundred and forty-five thousand and seventy dalasis (1, 245, 070.00) was mentioned at the Kanifing Magistrate Court over the week.

The trio allegedly stole the said items which were mainly building materials from a shop at Jimpex called ARYAN TRADING in June.

Muhammed Dibba and Gibril Jammeh, the second and third accused persons respectively were present at the court during the mentioning of the case, however, the first accused, Alpha Omar Jallow was still at large at that time.

The Prosecution, led by sub-Inspector Kebbeh had to file a motion requesting the court’s order for the first accused to be tried in absentia. The application was granted.

Meanwhile, the second and third accused persons both pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and stealing contrary to 368 and 252 respectively of the Criminal Code levied against them.

The items that were allegedly stolen are; 237 packets of brown corrugate valued at D1, 066, 500; 33 gutters valued at D19, 800; 16 pairs of fencing wires valued at D36, 800; 10 squatting toilets valued at D6, 000; 4 packets of wall tile (104) valued at D1, 120; 10 wall tile (932) valued at D2, 800; 66 packets of floor tile (498) valued at D22, 050; 144 Rezar wire rolls valued at D1, 155, 07.

If found guilty, the accused persons may spend over 5 years in prison.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday, 30th August 2022. The bail for the accused persons was set at D1.3 million or a landed property valued at the said amount.