‘25 League Goals’: Gam veteran historian refutes recent historic goal-scoring record in the league

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Veteran Gambian football commentator, journalist and historian, Tijan Masanneh Ceesay, has revealed to The Fatu Network that the most goals scored by a player in a single season in the history of Gambian top-flight football are 25 goals scored by Abdul Boy Corr in the 1981 season, refuting the claim that current Brikama United top man Mustapha Drammeh has scored the most goals in a single season when he netted his 16th league goal for Brikama United this season.

Mustapha Drammeh and Modou Njie Sarr have been recorded to have scored the joint most goals (15) in a single season before this season when Mustapha Drammeh equalled the tally and scored one to make it sixteen league goals, the most reported to have been scored by a player in a league season.

However, veteran Gambian football journalist and commentator, Tijan Masanneh Ceesay, who had actively covered and followed Gambian football from 1975 to 1985 before leaving for the United States, told The Fatu Network that, former Gambia Ports Authority and Starlight striker, Abdul Boy Corr, has the most goals scored (25) in a single season for Starlight.

The veteran commentator added that Abdul Boy Corr scored 20 league goals in two consecutive seasons before the 25 league goals feat. He described Corr as the best striker in Gambian football from 1979 to 1983.

“Abdul Boy Corr was the best striker in Gambian football for four years from 1979 to 1983 when he retired. Now, let me be clear, he was not the most skilful but had a knack for shaking the net every game. In 1979, with Port, he scored 20 goals, in 1980 with Starlight 20 goals and in 81, a season he did not finish, he scored 25 league goals. He was tough and physical, had speed, and used it well in space. In the air, he was lethal. In summary, he was all you wanted in a striker,” he told The Fatu Network.

This revelation has left tongues wagging as to what is the exact record of the most goals scored by a player in a single season. For eight years, the record that many people know of is the 15 goals jointly recorded by Mustapha Drammeh and Modou Njie Sarr, until this season when Drammeh Drammeh netted his 16th league goal to have reportedly reached a milestone that has never been reached by any player.

The Fatu Network reached out to The Gambia Football Federation competition Director, Baboucarr Jobe to inquire if the federation has records of the 1978 to 1981 league seasons, but they said the federation’s competition department does not have such records. This has left many people in wonder as to who now has the most goals scored by a player in a league season in the history of the Gambia Football Federation top division league.

Currently, Mustapha Drammeh has scored 16 league goals for Brikama United with 4 games to play in the league.

Drammeh is a clinical finisher with an excellent knack for goals on both his left and right foot.

The Fatu Network is making efforts to reach out to Abdul Boy Corr, the claimed record holder of such a feat.