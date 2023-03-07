17 Abdoulie Touray Way: A Beacon of Gambian Pride in the Bronx, New York

- Advertisement -

As you stroll through the bustling streets of the Bronx, New York, your attention is drawn to a sign that reads “17 Abdoulie Touray Way”. You pause in awe, struck by the gravity of the moment and the significance of the name. It is a moment of great pride for the Gambian community, a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who lost their lives in a tragic fire in 2022. The name itself is a nod to Abdoulie Touray, one of the 17 Gambians who perished in the blaze, and a symbol of the resilience and determination of the Gambian people.

The Bronx community has paid tribute to 17 Gambian immigrants who perished in a fire that engulfed their apartment in December 2022. The intersection of Creston Avenue and East 182nd Street has been renamed “17 Abdoulie Touray Way” in their honour, with Abdoulie Touray being one of the victims. The renaming of “17 Abdoulie Touray Way” is not only a tribute to the seventeen Gambians who tragically lost their lives in the 2017 fire but also a celebration of the Gambian community’s rich history in the neighbourhood.

The late Lamin Sillah, his wife, daughter, and two nieces, along with Touray, were hailed as heroes for their selfless acts in the face of danger. They risked their lives to save their loved ones, and their heroic acts will forever be remembered through the renaming of this street.

City Council member Oswald Feliz, who coordinated the street renaming process with The Gambian Youth Organization and Imam Musa Kaba, expressed his desire to honour both the families affected by the fire and the Gambian community. The renaming of the street was one way to achieve that goal.

During the planning process, a name modification was proposed to recognize Abdoulie Touray’s bravery and sacrifice during the fire. Instead of Touray Kunda way, the name “Abdoulie Touray Way” stood out.

The nickname “Touray Kunda” had already been given to the Twin Parks area by the Gambian community over the years.

The vibrant culture and traditions of the Gambian people have infused the neighbourhood with unique energy and spirit, and their contributions have been instrumental in shaping the fabric of the community.

The number 17 is to honour the number of lives lost in 2022. The renaming of this street is not just a tribute to the past, but a celebration of the present and a promise for the future. It is a symbol of hope and a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.