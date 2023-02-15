11,340 pills of ecstasy seized, five other suspected drug traffickers arrested

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEAG) have confirmed with The Fatu Network the apprehension of five other suspected drug traffickers connected to a case involving a Nigerian on 6th February 2023.

A couple of weeks ago, a Nigerian man was apprehended at Sanchaba Sulay Jobe with 11,340 pills of ecstasy, an arrest and investigation that have led to the arrest of two other Nigerians and three Gambians suspected to be connected to the matter.

Ousman Saidybah, DLEAG public relations officer said their investigations further discovered that the said drugs were trafficked into the country from Holland.

Saidybah added that the two other Gambians suspected to be involved in the act are currently on the run and a manhunt has been launched to bring them to book.

In another development, one Ebrima Dibba and Mamadou C Jallow were taken on suspicion of attempting to traffic suspected cannabis ruderalis (skunk) into the country, the agency said.

“The suspicious package was intercepted by customs officers at the Banjul post office and handed over to DLEAG operatives for further investigations,” said Saidybah.

The agency further encouraged people to be vigilant about packages sent to them via postal services as drug traffickers are changing the dynamics of postal services.

“Illicit drug traffickers can go to any length to promote their nefarious activities and get their illicit products into the market. Therefore, if you are sent a package and you are not certain or you feel suspicious about its content, make an early disclaimer and inform law enforcement operatives accordingly,” he advised.

The public is encouraged to help the agency in achieving its goal of combating controlled and prohibited to make Gambia a drug-free country.