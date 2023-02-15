11,340 pills of ecstasy seized, five other suspected drug traffickers arrested

206
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh 

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEAG) have confirmed with The Fatu Network the apprehension of five other suspected drug traffickers connected to a case involving a Nigerian on 6th February 2023.

- Advertisement -

A couple of weeks ago, a Nigerian man was apprehended at Sanchaba Sulay Jobe with 11,340 pills of ecstasy, an arrest and investigation that have led to the arrest of two other Nigerians and three Gambians suspected to be connected to the matter.

Ousman Saidybah, DLEAG public relations officer said their investigations further discovered that the said drugs were trafficked into the country from Holland.

Saidybah added that the two other Gambians suspected to be involved in the act are currently on the run and a manhunt has been launched to bring them to book.

In another development, one Ebrima Dibba and Mamadou C Jallow were taken on suspicion of attempting to traffic suspected cannabis ruderalis (skunk) into the country, the agency said.

- Advertisement -

“The suspicious package was intercepted by customs officers at the Banjul post office and handed over to DLEAG operatives for further investigations,” said Saidybah.

The agency further encouraged people to be vigilant about packages sent to them via postal services as drug traffickers are changing the dynamics of postal services.

“Illicit drug traffickers can go to any length to promote their nefarious activities and get their illicit products into the market. Therefore, if you are sent a package and you are not certain or you feel suspicious about its content, make an early disclaimer and inform law enforcement operatives accordingly,” he advised.

The public is encouraged to help the agency in achieving its goal of combating controlled and prohibited to make Gambia a drug-free country.

Previous article‘We are clean as whistles’: Kemo vows Talib-led council is corruption-free

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions