001Jb_University of the Gambia Medical Students Association (Unigamsa)_© Health Benefits

125
One of the most popular fruits in the market right now is Watermelon.

Watermelon is an incredibly hydrating fruit as it contains 92% water, enriched with a lot of vitamins (A, C) minerals and a bit of fibre.
This Succulent melon also contains a lot of seeds, which we generally throw after consumption.

But did you know that these black seeds are really rich in nutrition; they are low in calories, and offer a lot of micronutrients like copper, Zinc, potassium, magnesium, iron, folate etc which have various health benefits some of such as:
1) Lowering of blood pressure in hypertensive patients due to the presence of magnesium
2) Known to reduce blood glucose levels and decrease insulin resistance, therefore good for diabetics
3) Used in cosmetic products in the treatment of acne and early signs of ageing due to its antioxidant properties
4) Helps in strengthening your hair strands and also promote hair regrowth
5) Watermelon seeds also provide a good source of both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids.
According to the American Heart Association, these fats are useful in protecting against heart attack and stroke and lowering levels of “bad” cholesterol in the blood.
6) Also boost energy
7) Finally, helps strengthen bones due to its high copper, phosphate and magnesium levels.

Note: While watermelon does contain fruit sugar —fructose — like all other fruits, it’s nearly 92 per cent water. Just because it tastes sweet doesn’t make it high in sugar.
However, one should chew watermelon seeds fully “to make sure that all the nutrients will be absorbed by the digestive system as they are tough seeds.

References: Madelyn Fernstrom, PhD is NBC News Health and Nutrition Editor. Timesofindia.com
Bansari Acharya, RD, wrote for EMediHealth

